Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Expands By 22.5%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. FONAR has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in FONAR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FONAR by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FONAR by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

