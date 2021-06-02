Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Expands By 22.5%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 173,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
NASDAQ:FONR opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. FONAR has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.01.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
