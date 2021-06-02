Short Interest in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Increases By 36.4%

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 29th total of 111,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in General Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. General Finance has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. General Finance had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

