Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Increases By 43.6%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

