Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Increases By 43.6%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ILUS stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
