Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Rises By 30.3%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 29th total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 393.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.