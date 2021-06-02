Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Rises By 29.0%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

