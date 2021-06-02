Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Grows By 34.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 29th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OPBK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 26,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,511. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.