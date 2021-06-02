Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Expands By 27.7%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.09. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

