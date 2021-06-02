Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rises By 46.7%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.