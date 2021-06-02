Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Expands By 23.8%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 606,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 29th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.2 days.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $29.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUSMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

