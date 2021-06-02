Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Grows By 40.9%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. SJM has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

