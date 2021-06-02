Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Increases By 24.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,441. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

