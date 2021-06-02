Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Increases By 29.0%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Toro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

