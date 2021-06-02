Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 46.2%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

