Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Grows By 37.7%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of WAYN stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

