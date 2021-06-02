Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Tops $35,294.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $35,294.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00288059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00188076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.69 or 0.01063147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,324.99 or 1.00032609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,522,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

