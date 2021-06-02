Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 26,290 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 775,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

