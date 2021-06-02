Sigma Planning Corp Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

