Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,994 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,248 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

