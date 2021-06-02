Sigma Planning Corp Takes $116,000 Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

