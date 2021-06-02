Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 426,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

