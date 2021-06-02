Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Logitech International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,320 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Logitech International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $127.58 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

