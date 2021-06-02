Signata Hits Market Cap of $2.77 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Signata has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $46,421.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.01045192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.74 or 0.09750935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00053692 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,022,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

