Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBTX) Lock-Up Period To End on June 2nd

Silverback Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SBTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Silverback Therapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $241,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

SBTX opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

