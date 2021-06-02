Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $29.88. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 1,151 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

