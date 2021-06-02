Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SMSMY opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00. Sims has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

