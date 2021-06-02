Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

