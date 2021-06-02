SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

