Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Trimmed by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $171.09. 10,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.68 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

