Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,563 ($20.42), with a volume of 1,160,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,577.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

