Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

