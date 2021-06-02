Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.26

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.26 and traded as high as $44.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 16,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

