Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

