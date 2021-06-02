Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 93.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

