Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $253.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

