Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,952 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

