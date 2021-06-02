Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $54,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,353 shares of company stock worth $2,368,690. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

