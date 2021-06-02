Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,477 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.