Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

