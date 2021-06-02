Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 267,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

