SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,094 shares of company stock worth $110,167. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 130,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,953. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.36.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

