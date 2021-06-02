SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,047 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,144,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,591,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

