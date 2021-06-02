SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

