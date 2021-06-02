Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,175,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,798. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

