Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,428.38. 13,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

