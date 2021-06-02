Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48.

