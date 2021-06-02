Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $284,000 Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 8,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,455. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

