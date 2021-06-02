Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.