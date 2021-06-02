srnArt Gallery Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,163.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $16,163.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

