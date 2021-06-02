Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

STN stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

