Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.62

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.62 and traded as high as C$54.28. Stantec shares last traded at C$53.86, with a volume of 122,175 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.51.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold a total of 93,695 shares of company stock worth $5,039,977 over the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.